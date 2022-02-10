Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty in child pornography case

CHICAGO, Ill. — Former "Cheer" star Jerry Harris pleaded guilty Thursday in a federal child pornography case which alleged he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.

According to the Associated Press, Harris pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography and engaging in interstate travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual acts with a minor under the age of 15.

The 22-year-old was charged in September 2020 with producing child pornography.

Prosecutors said Harris used a social media app to ask the 13-year-old victim to send him sexually explicit videos and photos.

Buzzfeed News reported that Harris is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

Harris rose to fame as the breakout star of Netflix’s “Cheer” docuseries, following the cheer squad from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.