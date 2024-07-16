Ingrid Andress apologizes for viral national anthem performance, says she was drunk

Country musician Ingrid Andress apologized on Tuesday for a national anthem performance that garnered a lot of attention and criticism at Monday's MLB Home Run Derby.

In a post on social media, Andress admitted to being drunk during her performance and told fans that she is checking herself into rehab on Tuesday "to get the help I need."

"That was not me last night," she said. "I apologize to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is. I hear it's super fun."

The 32-year-old has been nominated four times for a Grammy Award and three times for a Country Music Association Award. Her hit "Wishful Drinking" was a platinum-selling single in 2021 and was up for a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.