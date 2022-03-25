Jamie Lee Curtis to officiate daughter Ruby's wedding as 'World of Warcraft' character

Jamie Lee Curtis is set to officiate her daughter's upcoming nuptials, but she'll do so in costume.

"Today" and Entertainment Weekly reported that the 63-year-old "Halloween" star will be dressing up as Jaina Proudmoore from the video game series "World of Warcraft" when her daughter Ruby gets married in the actress's backyard in May.

In an interview Tuesday on "Live with Jimmy Kimmel," Curtis explained to the late-night TV show host that it's a cosplay (short for “costume play") wedding.

She told Kimmel that she bought the costume off Etsy, but it's coming from Russia, so she hopes it'll get to her in time for the wedding.

Ruby, who is transgender, is the youngest child of Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, the news outlets reported.