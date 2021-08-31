Mike Richards out as executive producer of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!

Mike Richards, the man who was initially hired to replace Alex Trebek as the permanent daily host of Jeopardy! before he stepped down, is no longer the show's executive producer, according to BuzzFeed News and The New York Times.

In a note to staff from Sony executive vice president Suzanne Prete, which was obtained by BuzzFeed, Richards is "no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately."

Richards has served as the show's executive producer since 2020. He hosted a handful of episodes following Trebek's death last November and was named the show's permanent daytime host on Aug. 11.

JUST IN: Mike Richards out as Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune EP, per note to staff from Suzanne Prete, Sony EVP, Business and Strategy pic.twitter.com/FsTp2dW7IY — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 31, 2021

In the days after he was named the host, Richards' past came under scrutiny, including a workplace discrimination lawsuit that was levied against him during his time as a producer on "The Price is Right."

About a week after he was named the host, The Ringer published a report detailing sexist remarks Richards made on a podcast he hosted between 2013 and 2014.

In one episode of "The Randumb Show," Richards said one-pieced bathing suits made women look "frumpy and overweight." In another episode, he inquired whether his female cohost had taken nude photos of herself.

Richards stepped down as the daytime host of Jeopardy! on Aug. 20. Actress Mayim Bialik, who had been tapped to host primetime tournaments and other special Jeopardy! events is filling in as a temporary host.