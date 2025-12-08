Scripps News interview: Gene Simmons talks pushing Congress to ensure artists are paid for songs on the radio

Fresh off receiving one of entertainment’s highest accolades, KISS co-founder Gene Simmons joined Scripps News to talk about his advocacy for legislation that would require U.S. radio stations to pay artists when their songs are played on AM/FM airwaves.

Simmons, who was honored Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors, spoke about the American Music Fairness Act, a bill he argues would correct what he calls decades of “injustice” in the industry. Under current U.S. law, artists do not receive performance royalties from traditional radio broadcasts.

"The artist is not getting anything and that's an injustice that needs bipartisan support," Simmons told Scripps News anchor Maritsa Georgiou.

Simmons will speak with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, urging them to pass the bill.

"This is not just about the past, Elvis and Sinatra, this is about the future, and we need to remind ourselves that America invented, created the music of planet Earth," Simmons asserted. "Rock and roll, blues, jazz, hip hop, country and western."

The American Music Fairness Act was introduced in January and remains in the House Judiciary Committee, where it has not yet advanced.

The rock legend said he plans to meet with lawmakers from both parties, expressing confidence that the measure could move forward.

"This is about what's fair for America and our stars," Simmon said.

He added that he's confident that Democrats and Republicans will join together to pass the bill.

To see the full interview, including Simmons’ comments on media bias and an awkward exchange with Scripps News anchor Maritsa Georgiou, watch the full conversation above.