Oprah, Prince Harry team up for mental health show on Apple TV+

Apple TV has announced that Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's multi-part documentary series will debut this month.

On Monday, Apple announced that the series "The Me You Can't See" will premiere on May 21.

The series, which was co-created by the Duke of Sussex and Winfrey, who is also set to be executive producers, will follow them to guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” said Oprah Winfrey in a press release. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

The two will also open up about their mental health journeys and struggles.

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” said Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in the news release. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

The series would also include appearances by Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs player DeMar DeRozan, and Phoenix Suns player Langston Galloway.