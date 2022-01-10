Watch
Producer Dwayne Hickman, who played Dobie Gillis, has died

AP
This undated photo provided by The Hickman Family Archives shows Dwayne Hickman. Hickman, the actor and network TV executive who despite numerous achievements throughout his life would always be remembered fondly by a generation of baby boomers for his role as Dobie Gillis, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 87. (Courtesy of The Hickman Family Archives via AP)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 10:31:59-05

An actor and TV executive remembered by a generation of baby boomers for his role as Dobie Gillis some 60 years ago has died.

A written statement from a family representative says Dwayne Hickman died of complications from Parkinson's on Sunday at his Los Angeles home.

He was 87.

Hickman went on to appear on other TV shows and in movies.

And he had successful behind-the-scenes careers, including as a CBS executive, where he oversaw iconic shows including “M.A.S.H.,” “Dukes of Hazzard,” “Maude” and “Designing Women," Associated Press reported.

But he could never escape his public connection to Dobie in "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis."

The show had a brilliant young cast that also included Bob Denver and Warren Beatty.

It was an instant hit when it debuted in 1959.

The Sunday statement said Hickman was surrounded by his family when he died.

According to the AP, Hickman's many TV roles included “Clueless,” “Love, American Style,” and “The Mod Squad."

