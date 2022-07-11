'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' cast member admits fraud

SALT LAKE CITY — A cast member on Bravo's reality show "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" pleaded guilty Monday to taking part in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that defrauded senior citizens.

Jennifer Shah appeared in a Manhattan courtroom where she changed her plea to guilty for wire fraud in the federal case. She will be back in court in November for sentencing.

According to the Associated Press, Shah faces 11 to 14 years in prison.

In March 2021, Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were both arrested by federal agents.

They were charged for allegedly defrauding victims by enticing them into entering business opportunities in Utah, Nevada, and Arizona and selling their names to New York and New Jersey telemarketers.

According to the news outlet, Shah told the judge that since early 2012, she had participated in a nationwide scam that defrauded senior citizens out of millions of dollars.

The AP reported that Shah said she knew this harmed many people and that she was sorry.

No word from Bravo on how this will affect her status on the show.

Jeff Tavss at KSTU first reported this story.