Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 induction class

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its 2021 induction class Wednesday — revealing the most diverse list of inductees in the history of the organization.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture," said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s induction ceremony in Cleveland.”

The inductees are:

Performer Category (honoring bands and solo artists who, in their careers, have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock and roll.)



Tina Turner

Carole King

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Foo Fighters

Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award (given to a performing artist or group whose music and performance style have directly influenced and helped inspire and evolve rock and roll and music that has impacted youth culture.)



Kraftwerk

Charley Patton

Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award (given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.)



LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award (given to non-performing industry professionals who, through their dedicated belief and support of artists and their music have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock and roll and music that has impacted youth culture.)



Clarence Avant

Go-Go’s and Jay-Z were on the nomination ballot for the first time.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters will become a two-time inductee, having previously been inducted with Nirvana in 2014.

Two-time inductees also include Carole King — previously inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990 — and Tina Turner, who was previously inducted with Ike and Tina Turner in 1991.

“It says that rock and roll is such a full, huge, diverse genre of music that there is something for everyone and it is just really exciting," said Mandy Smith, the director of education at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Tickets go on sale to the public and members in July online at Ticketmaster.

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. Three out of the top five on the “Fans’ Ballot” are being inducted, including Tina Turner (winning the fan vote), The Go-Go’s, and Foo Fighters. Five million votes were cast.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2021 inductee exhibit celebrating the 2021 class opens to the public on July 1.

This story was originally published by Kaylyn Hlavaty on Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland.