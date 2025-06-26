Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ is back with a podcast for grown-ups

Steve Burns, the original host of the iconic children’s show Blue’s Clues, is launching a new podcast aimed at adults who grew up watching him and are now navigating real-world challenges.

“You and I have always been about this deep and curious investigation of our world,” Burns told fans in a video announcing the podcast, titled "Alive."

In his familiar and distinct delivery, Burns said no topic will be off the table — including death, taxes and even sex — a far cry from the content featured on Blue’s Clues.

He also invited listeners to share what they’d like to hear discussed on the podcast, which is expected to debut in the fall.

Burns hosted the Nickelodeon show in the 1990s and early 2000s before leaving to attend college. He went viral in 2021 after checking in with fans, many of whom are now adults.