Trevor Noah announces he's exiting 'The Daily Show' after 7 years

After seven years as host of "The Daily Show," host Trevor Noah announced Thursday that he's leaving the show.

Noah made the announcement in a video statement that he shared on Twitter, saying that his time as host of the Comedy Central satirical news program was up.

The Associated Press reported that neither Noah nor Comedy Central have announced when his last show will be.

In a statement, the network said they were “grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership” and were excited "for the next chapter” of the show, the news outlet

reported.

Noah, a standup comic from South Africa, was relatively unknown when he was named to replace Jon Stewart as host in 2015.

"It's been absolutely amazing," Noah said. "It's not anything I ever expected."

Noah isn't the first host of a late-night comedy show to announce that they were stepping away recently.

The Associated Press reported that Conan O'Brien ended his show last year, and this year, Samantha Bee pulled the plug on hers.