Everything you need to make Starbucks drinks at home

Starbucks can get expensive — quickly. Luckily, you can make your own Starbucks drinks at home. And yes, that includes fancy fare like caramel macchiatos or iced mocha lattes. The truth is everything you need to make your own fancy coffee drinks can be delivered right to your door.

Begin making and sharing your concoctions, and who knows what will happen? People might start paying you $7 for their next caffeinated pick-me-up. But before you set up a drive-thru at your front door, here are the products you need to make Starbucks drinks at home.

1. Espresso Maker

When it comes to creating your own fancy coffee drinks, an espresso machine is kind of a must — especially for beverages like lattes and cappuccinos. Thankfully, though, you don’t need to spend a fortune to buy one (though you can splurge on high end brands like De’Longhi or Breville).

This Mr. Coffee espresso machine utilizes a steam brewing process to craft dark espresso and can make up to four shots at a time. If you’re someone who likes to tack on an extra boost to your morning coffee, this can do it. Plus, it comes with a frothing pitcher and wand to get that full Starbucks experience without having to buy a separate tool.

2. Syrup Dispensers

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte and Peppermint Mocha are iconic seasonal drinks. Those signature Starbucks flavors, though, can easily be brought into your home with DIY syrups or store-bought options. But when it comes time to display them on your coffee bar, they’re not always the most aesthetic products. That’s where these dispensers come into play.

These beauties are designed to be front and center with their gold pumps and glass bases. Plus, they come with pre-crafted labels as well as blanks ones, so you can place whatever your favorite flavor is inside. Simply add your DIY coffee syrup or store-bought favorite, and it’ll feel just like a coffeeshop.

3. Powder Dispenser With Stencils

How you choose to top your fancy coffee drink is totally up to you. But if you’re the artistic type, know that you’ve got options! You can add powdered sugar or cinnamon to this powder shaker. Once you’ve got your milk frothed, just add the stencil over top and shake. You can choose from 16 cool designs, including a heart, a tree and a sun. Even if you can’t create latte art, you can fake it with this product.

4. Cold Brew Maker

Starbucks isn’t just home to hot coffee drinks. The brand’s cold brew is one of it’s more popular options thanks to its high caffeine content and delicious cold foam toppers. Thankfully, you can make your own cold brew right in your fridge. And cold brew is extremely simple to make. All you need is a little time.

Lafeeca’s cold brew maker has a double layer mesh filter that you fill with grounds. Then, add in filtered water and allow it to steep over night. In the morning, you’ll have perfect cold brew. Plus, unlike getting your drink at Starbucks, you can customize the strength by adding or subtracting grounds from the filter.

5. Coffee Bean Grinder

Speaking of putting coffee grounds into a cold brew maker, you might want to consider making your own grounds. Fresh coffee grounds are known to be more flavorful, and you can customize how coarse or fine you want your grind. This way your grounds can be a perfect fit for whatever type of machine you’re using to brew. Whether you’re planning to make a flavored drip coffee or want to craft cold brew, your own grounds give you even more control over flavor.

6. HyperChiller

Not all of us have iced coffee machines or the time to wait for coffee to cool down. That’s where the HyperChiller comes in handy.

You can pour coffee up to 205 degrees Fahrenheit into the Hyperchiller. Swirl it for 60 seconds, and you’ll have instant iced coffee. All you have to do is remember to fill it with water and place it in the freezer. As long as the chiller is frozen, you’ll be able to have instant iced coffee.

7. Mugs

If you’re going to spend time crafting the perfect at-home Starbucks drink, you might as well show it off, right? These glass mugs let you see all your hard work coming together.

Watch as your foamy milk seeps into your deep espresso turning it a gorgeous warm brown. While yes, these mugs are undeniably aesthetically pleasing, they’ll also keep your coffee warm thanks to double wall insulation, and you’ll never have to worry about burning your hands as you carry your coffee over to the couch.

8. Milk Frother

Not all drinks require a milk frother, but lattes and macchiatos often do. Luckily, you can pick up an efficient milk frother on a budget.

If you’re not ready to commit to an full espresso maker but still want delicious frothy toppings or to make your own Starbucks cold foam, this frother is the way to go. With intense speeds, it can have your milk frothed in 20 seconds, and it’s even dual use. Yes, it can get your milk all creamy and bubbly, but it can also whisk eggs, help you create whipped cream and craft smooth sauces. Not bad, right?

9. Iced Coffee Glasses

Whether you’re tooling through the drive-through for an afternoon pick-me-up, or meeting a pal inside for a late-morning java break, a trip to Starbucks is fun. It might be a highlight of your work or school day.

How to make this experience just as fun at home? Drink your creation from a charming or whimsical glass. Stock up on different versions for different seasons. Is spring on its way? This bright-eyed daisy pattern (pictured above) is the perfect fit. Have one with hearts on hand for Valentine’s Day and another for back to school season.

10. Whipped Cream Dispenser

What makes Starbucks lattes extra special? The fresh whipped cream cream. But you can bring an iced coffee drink to the next level at home, too — if you have the right tool. The process itself is easy, since all you need is heavy cream and sugar.

You can top off your Iced Mocha (or any fancy coffee drink) with whipped cream in an expertly barista-like way with this Professional Aluminum Whipped Cream Dispenser Cream Maker. It’s made of a rust-resistant aluminum that’s durable and easy to clean.

11. Reusable Straws

The straws at Starbucks are fine, but they hardly add anything to the experience. If you’re making coffee at home, you’re in control of how you’ll sip your sweet creation. Why not go for a whimsical, washable and reusable straw?

This set features two straight and two bent glass straws that’ll work for a variety of glasses. Plus, there are spoolie cleaners, so you can be sure you’re drinking out of a clean one.

12. Coffee Mat

As you go about creating your coffee masterpiece, you may find that things get a little messy — and no one wants coffee stains on their white marble countertops. The solution? The leak-proof, waterproof AMOAMI-Coffee Mat, which keeps your coffee station neat and clean by catching spills.

Hopefully, once you get the hang of this barista thing, you’ll spill less coffee and consume more. In the meantime, this mat will protect your kitchen!

