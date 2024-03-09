Fatalities reported after National Guard helicopter crashes in Texas

A National Guard helicopter crashed in Texas on Friday, with fatalities reported.

The helicopter went down near La Grulla, Texas, a small town close to the state's border with Mexico.

State officials say they have received reports of multiple casualties in the incident. Two people have been killed, according to reports from multiple outlets, and at least four more may have been injured.

Scripps News has not yet independently confirmed reports of deaths or injuries.

State and federal law enforcement agencies are reportedly investigating the incident. Starr County Sheriff's Deputies said they were assisting in response to the crash.

SEE MORE: Army National Guard halts helicopter flights after 2 crashes, 1 fatal

Other National Guard helicopters have gone down in fatal crashes earlier this year.

In late February the Army National Guard announced it had ordered a "safety stand down" of helicopter flights throughout the agency after two crash incidents earlier in the month, one of which killed two National Guard pilots.

Scripps News has reached out to the National Guard and to the Texas Military Department for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.

