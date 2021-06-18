Federal judge's ruling on Florida cruises sides with DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the full 120-page order, it appears a federal judge is siding with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (at least for now) regarding the CDC order that cruise ships must mandate vaccines.

Ruling in favor of Florida’s Motion for Preliminary Injunction, Judge Stephen Merryday said that Florida’s motion for preliminary injunction is granted, and CDC is preliminarily enjoined from enforcing against a cruise ship arriving in, within, or departing from a port in Florida the conditional sailing order and the later measures.

"Later measures" refers to technical guidelines, manuals, etc.

The ruling also states: "This order finds that Florida is highly likely to prevail on the merits of the claim that CDC’s conditional sailing order and the implementing orders exceed the authority delegated to CDC under Section 264(a)."

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released the following statement regarding the judge's decision:

"Today’s ruling is a victory for the hardworking Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry. The federal government does not, nor should it ever, have the authority to single out and lockdown an entire industry indefinitely. I am excited to see the cruise industry get sailing again, and proud to stand with Governor Ron DeSantis against illegal federal overreach and draconian lockdown measures.”

The judge also said to further safeguard the public’s health while this action pends, the CDC has until July 2 to propose a more limited set of cruise regulations to the court.

DeSantis sued the CDC on April 8 arguing that the cruise companies should be able to resume cruises immediately without any CDC oversight.