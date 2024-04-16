First 6 jurors selected in Trump's hush money trial

The first six jurors in Donald Trump's Manhattan hush money trial have been selected as of Tuesday afternoon.

Potential jurors were screened with a questionnaire and with live questioning.

Earlier in the day, several potential jurors were dismissed after they said they could not be impartial in the case or that they had schedule conflicts. One juror was excused after showing symptoms of illness.

The first wave of potential jury members was drawn from some 100 people.

Besides all living in New York, the jurors selected so far are men and women of varying ages and from varying backgrounds: A sales worker, a social media marketer, a corporate law attorney, an IT consultant, a school worker, and a recent college graduate who works for Disney.

No jurors were selected on Monday.

Fifteen additional jurors will be selected: Six more to fill out the jury, and nine backup jurors.

Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records and of making payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, and to a doorman at Trump Tower.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 34 felony counts.

