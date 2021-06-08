Watch

Florida DEO removes chat with us option

Feature added in February
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 12:17:16-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A chat feature used by many unemployed Floridians is no longer available, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced on Twitter last week.

The DEO says claimants who need assistance must call 1-833-FL-APPLY or visit the Reemployment Assistance Help Center online here.

The change comes as Floridians still report long wait times logging into CONNECT, errors popping up, and the system kicking them out before they can claim benefit weeks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The chat feature was launched in February.

