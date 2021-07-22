Florida Keys officials ready for 2-day lobster mini season

KEY WEST, Fla. — Sheriff's officials in the Florida Keys advise anyone participating in next week's two-day lobster mini season to be aware of state and local ordinances.

The season kicks off July 28 and wraps up the next day.

"We enjoy all the visitors here in the Keys during lobster mini season," Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a news release. "But we want to make sure everyone is aware of the law, and is behaving in a responsible, and safe, manner."

The sheriff's office will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges and on the water, Ramsey said. Anyone caught with illegal lobsters will be charged accordingly, he added.

Motorists are also advised to be patient on the roads as more people will be traveling to the island chain for the mini-season.

A recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to recreationally harvest spiny lobsters is required except for anyone exempt from recreational license requirements.