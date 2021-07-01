Watch

Florida ranked 47th kindest state in U.S.

Kentucky most kind, Maryland least
Acts of kindness lead to happier — and sometimes, healthier — lives
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 17:47:24-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida isn't the least kind state in the country, but it's far from the most kind, according to a newly released study.

As part of its "A Call for Kindness" campaign, Verizon worked with Kindness.org, a non-profit whose mission is to educate and inspire people to choose kindness, to commission a first-of-its-kind academic research study to find out the state of kindness in America.

“We surveyed thousands of people from all 50 states and from all walks of life on what kind acts they would do,” Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, research director for Kindness.org. said in a released statement. “Overall, our research revealed a surprisingly high capacity for kindness across America, and the results across all the states were remarkably similar."

State were ranked based on the likelihood of its residents to do things like "Become an organ donor for a family member,” “Pull a stranger from a burning car,” and “Adopt and raise a family member.”

According to the survey, the top 10 kindest states are:

  1. Kentucky
  2. New Mexico
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. North Dakota
  6. Alaska
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Missouri
  9. West Virginia
  10. Wyoming

The least kind states according to the survey are:

40. California
41. Wisconsin
42. Texas
43. Michigan
44. Nevada
45. Massachusetts
46. Oregon
47. Florida
48. Arizona
49.Kansas
50. Maryland

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
