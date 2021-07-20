Watch

Actions

Fort Myers police seek tips on missing person

items.[0].image.alt
FMPD
Jarrett Dickey
CRV driven by Dickey
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 09:48:30-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are hoping you might be able to help reunite a family with a missing person.

Jarrett Dickey was last seen Monday, July 12.

He was reported missing by his father after he left the house and was not heard from him again. Dickey has not been answering any of his family members' phone calls.

Dickey was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, blue jeans,and converse shoes. He is driving a green Honda CRV with an unknown South Carolina tag.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education