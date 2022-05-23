Gov. announces 'Hometown Heroes' program from Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent part of the first day of the legislature's special session speaking in Cape Coral, where he announced a $100 million assistance program to help those who work in certain public sectors afford housing.

Speaking from Cape Coral police headquarters Monday, DeSantis launched the "Hometown Heroes" program, which will provide down payment and closing cost assistance for first-time homebuyers who are:

veterans, active-duty military and surviving spouses

teachers

law enforcement

child care operators/daycare instructors

paramedics, EMTs, 911 operators, firefighters

registered nurses, home health aides, practitioners

correctional officers, probation officers

Eligible homebuyers will be able to get 5%, up to $25,000 of their mortgage loan amount.

The program begins June 1; applications will be available through lenders.

DeSantis was joined by Trey Price, Florida Housing Finance Corporation Director, as well as Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno was also in attendance.

DeSantis also briefly spoke about his hope for a successful special session.

Monday begins the state lawmakers' look at possible bills to tackle the issue of soaring insurance costs in the state.

Two big bills on the docket cover reforms GOP members say balance "costs and protections for consumers" and "add reasonable guardrails" for insurers to protect them from frivolous claims.