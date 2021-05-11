Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency due to Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown on Saturday, May 7.

What the emergency order does:



Outlaws price gouging

Activates the Florida National Guard, as needed

Directs all state, regional and local government agencies (including law enforcement) to identify personnel needed to assist in response, recovery and mitigation needs created by the emergency

Gives the Secretary of FDOT the ability to waive size and weight restrictions for divisible loads on vehicles supporting relief efforts

Gives the Executive Director of DHSMV the ability to suspend enforcement of registration requirements for commercial motor vehicles that enter the state to provide fuel, emergency services or supplies

You can read the full executive order below:

According to the executive order, on May 7, Colonial Pipeline, a major U.S. fuel pipeline operator, was the target of a cyberattack that disabled certain computer systems responsible for sustaining pipeline operations.

As a result of the incident, Colonial Pipeline was forced to temporarily halt pipeline operations in order to contain the attack.

Colonial Pipeline is responsible for transporting a "substantial percentage" of fuel on the East Coast of the United States, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other petroleum products, the executive order stated.

The closure of the pipeline poses a severe threat to the State of Florida and Gov. DeSantis said this requires immediate resources be taken to protect the continued delivery of fuel products to the state, the executive order read.

The executive order is to expire in 30 days from Tuesday, May 11, unless Gov. DeSantis extends it.