Gov. Ron DeSantis beats Trump in 2024 presidential straw poll

Butch Dill/AP
President Donald Trump stands behind Ron DeSantis, Candidate for Governor of Florida, as he speaks at a rally, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jun 23, 2021
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination may have already begun.

On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beat former President Donald Trump in a straw poll taken at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver.

Attendees were asked to vote for all the potential candidates they approve of out of a 31-person field. The straw poll found that 74% of participants favor DeSantis, but Trump received only 71% of votes.

While the gap between Trump and DeSantis is small, there was a large distance between them and the third-place finisher, Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz only recevied 42% of votes.

