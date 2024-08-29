Surgeon general: More than 4 in 10 parents face high stress that can harm health

It's no surprise that being a parent can be stressful. But in an advisory issued Wednesday,United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned that parental stress is a serious public health issue.

He wrote that some of the causes have been around for a while, such as parents worrying about their kids or finances. But new challenges regarding technology and social media can also make people stress.

RELATED STORY | Postpartum depression can happen in fathers, too

The advisory cites 2023 data that showed 41% of parents say they cannot function most days due to stress. Murthy issued a similar advisory last year, focusing on the fact that many parents struggle with isolation and loneliness.

Mandy Fiegel is a working mother of two and she says that one of the key stresses she feels is not being able to spend as much time with her kids as she'd like.

"I'm very grateful that I can work," Fiegel said. "However, I just, I do feel like I'm missing out on a lot and it's hard to come home and — those two hours I have with my kids — to let go of the stress of work and be a mom."

RELATED STORY | 'First Time Dad' A.J. Allen uses Tiktok to offer parenting advice and guidance for new fathers

Murthy stresses that the work of parenting is essential for the future of society, but that we need a cultural shift in how we prioritize the mental health and well-being of parents. Counselor Lee Richardson of the Brain Performance Centers says there are many things parents can do to help eliminate stress in their lives.

"Make time for yourself because if you do not take care of yourself, you cannot take care of other people," Richardson said. "It is okay to not be okay. It's not okay if you don't do anything about it."

The recommendations are part of a broader plan by the Biden administration to offer a national paid family and medical leave program, financial assistance for childcare, and universal pre-school programs.