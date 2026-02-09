TrumpRX: What it is and how medical experts are reacting

The Trump administration has launched a new online tool it says will significantly lower prescription drug costs for some Americans.

The website, called “TrumpRX,” went live on Thursday and allows patients to search for prescription medications and view the lowest available cash prices.

“This launch represents the largest reduction in prescription drug prices in history,” President Trump said.

According to the administration, patients can either use coupons at local pharmacies or, in some cases, purchase medications directly from pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Darren Covington, the executive vice president of the Indiana Pharmacy Association, said the tool does not appear to have income restrictions and could be especially helpful for people without insurance or those whose medications are not covered by their plans.

Experts pointed to fertility medications and some GLP-1 drugs as examples.

“So a lot of the GLP -1s are covered for diabetes, but it may be obesity, but generally for if you're taking it for weight loss, is the primary indication, because they are so expensive, you aren't necessarily seeing insurance companies cover them,” Covington said.

One of the most notable discounts listed is for the weight loss drug Wegovy, which is priced around $150 per month on the site, down from a retail price of more than $1,300.

However, some patients were already paying about $199 per month last year.

“You hear the criticism, well, in Europe or Canada, they pay so much less for the same drug. So this is an effort to get those,to get manufacturers to offer those same kind of prices in the United States,” Covington said.

The discounts are available to cash-paying customers and options may be cheaper through insurance.

Covington said patients with insurance should check with their providers first as it might not count toward insurance deductibles or annual out-of-pocket maximums.

This means users with high-deductible plans might spend more over the year by not applying their medication costs toward their deductible.

Covington added the early reaction to the tool has been mixed, but believes it could help improve access to medications in Indiana.

“I talked to individuals, you know, some are very excited about it and some are skeptical of it,” Covington said. “We know that when patients are able to afford and access their medications,that leads to healthier outcomes. So, we're hopeful, yes.”

Currently, 43 drugs are available on the website, with more expected to be added.

Two of the medications listed are Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and lispro insulin.

The Scripps News Group reached out to Eli Lilly to ask how Trump RX could impact consumers. A spokesperson said:

We are committed to expanding access and affordability for our medicines and continue to support efforts to increase price transparency. Making self-pay pricing information for select medicines available on TrumpRX is another step in that effort to help patients access authentic Lilly medicines.

This story was originally published by Naja Woods with the Scripps News Group in Indianapolis.