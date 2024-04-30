Good Greek Moving & Storage: Your Total Relocation Solution

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Good Greek Moving & Storage. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview with Spero Georgedakis, the CEO and founder of WSFL-TV’s home experts, Good Greek Moving & Storage, Inside South Florida explored the company's expansion, fleet, services, and special initiatives.

Georgedakis highlighted Good Greek's recent expansion into Fort Myers and Naples, adding to their network of facilities across Florida, including locations in Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Central Florida, and Orlando. Plans for future expansion include out-of-state locations like Las Vegas, New York, and Washington, DC.

The company boasts an impressive fleet of trucks, with over 200 vehicles tailored to various moving needs, from local to long-distance moves. Georgedakis also unveiled their newest addition: trucks specially designed for military relocations, solidifying Good Greek's commitment to providing premium moving services to military families.

In addition to furniture moving, Good Greek offers car relocations, junk removal, real estate services, lending services, and insurance services, positioning themselves as a one-stop shop for all relocation needs.

A significant development for Good Greek is the launch of El Greco, their Hispanic brand aimed at serving the Hispanic community domestically and internationally. With South Florida's diverse Hispanic culture in mind, Good Greek seeks to expand its reach and build a global presence.

Georgedakis also discussed the company's partnership with the Attorney General's office and other charities to combat human trafficking. Good Greek is training its employees to identify potential trafficking situations, leveraging their presence in homes and businesses to contribute to the fight against this pressing issue, particularly significant in Florida, which ranks third in the nation for human trafficking cases.

For those interested in learning more about Good Greek Moving & Storage and its services, Georgedakis directed viewers to visit their website at GreekMoving.com.