Billionaire donates 250k to the families of the victims of Surfside

This past weekend, the entire South Florida community came together to help out the families affected by the condo collapse at Surfside.

After the Champlain towers in Surfside partially collapsed last Thursday, the community immediately stepped up and donated water, food and even made monetary donations to those affected.

The Bravo Family Foundation made a huge contribution to the support surfside fund.

Orlando Bravo, founder, and managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, donated $250,000 putting the donation amount to surfside at over $1 Million Dollars

This past Sunday Miami mayor Francis Suarez and Surfside mayor Charles Burkett were on site to accept the donation.

"This is a tragedy of international proportions. It is a heavy, heavy, and dark cloud over our community because there are so many people affected. And many of us have family members and friends who knew somebody that were in the building. So, the shock of what is transpiring and the recovery efforts are still very, very raw for this community and we are humbled by all of the support that we have received," states Suarez

The funds donated from Mr. Bravo will help displaced families from the collapsed building and the North Champlain Tower residences.

"I want to thank everybody especially Mr. Bravo for stepping up into the plate because that will help residences who need to be temporarily relocated," said Burkett

Bravo, a new member of the South Florida community felt the need to give back to a city that welcomed him so dearly.

"Our contribution, our gift is focused primarily on filling that gap until insurance and other help arrives to help these families live and cope. Also, to provide mental health services for a long period of time that people are going to need to work through and cope with this," said Bravo.

If you want to help you can go here and here