Helping Surfside

In less than 24 hours a community came together to help neighbors.

After the Champlain towers in Surfside partially collapsed the community stepped up and donated water, food and even made monetary donations to those affected.

In Doral, the Global Empowerment Mission and the Little Lighthouse Foundation had volunteers assemble BStrong necessities kits for those misplaced during this time.

"These volunteers from Little Lighthouse Foundation are packing the Families Necessities kits, which is basically a box of hygiene supplies, blankets, phone chargers, things that people will need that got relocated. These are for the survivors and it's also for the community that are living in the surrounding buildings,' said Michael Spponi, Founder of Global Empowerment Mission

Over 300 kits were prepared and delivered to Shul of Bal Harbour

Right now Shul of Bal Harbour has stopped receiving donations due to the overwhelming support.

But the city is asking for any monetary donations, if you want to help, click here and here