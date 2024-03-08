"1000 Miles": A Powerful Immigration Story Unfolds on Stage in Wilton Manors

As the curtain rises on "1000 Miles" at the Island City Stage in Wilton Manors, audiences are transported into the poignant tale of Solis, an immigrant navigating the challenges of finding safety and acceptance in a new home. Written by Vanessa Garcia, this co-production between New City Players and Abre Camino Collective has been months in the making, with rehearsals that have deeply resonated with the cast, including Charisma Jolly, whose own family's immigration story echoes throughout the play.

For Jolly, "1000 Miles" is not just a theatrical production; it's a reflection of her grandmother's journey—learning a new language, securing employment, and forging connections in an unfamiliar culture. The play's narrative strikes a chord, particularly in today's climate where immigration stories are at the forefront of public discourse.

With such weighty subject matter, there's a sense of responsibility in portraying these narratives authentically. The production team has taken great care to ensure that the audience is not just passive spectators but active participants in the immersive experience. Before even entering the theater, attendees are sorted into roles as either refugees or citizens, with their "documents" processed and their place in the city assigned. Refugees receive additional information, such as their threat level, enhancing the realism of the experience.

Once inside, each audience member is equipped with a small lantern, symbolizing the shared light and connection among citizens in the city. Through this interactive journey, "1000 Miles" not only highlights the struggles of immigration but also fosters empathy and understanding among viewers. As the cast eloquently puts it, the goal is for everyone to connect with different perspectives and recognize the universal desire to make the world a better place in one's own way.

"1000 Miles" is more than just a play; it's a powerful reminder of the resilience and humanity inherent in the immigrant experience, leaving audiences with a renewed sense of empathy and connection to others.

“1000 Miles” by Vanessa Garcia is running March 8-24th at Island City Stage. For tickets and more information, visit NewCityPlayers.org.