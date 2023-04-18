11-year-old conservationist hosts new kids’ nature show

Conservationist, Brooke Carter, joined Inside South Florida with a look at her new show and nature-conserving tips for kids like her.

“You can reduce the amount of electricity that you use, the amount of plastic that you use, the amount of water that you use, and you can recycle all the plastics and products that you can,” says Carter. “I also want to see a lot more people taking interest in ecosystems and wildlife because every tree has a butterfly.”

“Wild Wonders with Brooke Carter” airs Wednesdays at 8PM on EarthxTV.

