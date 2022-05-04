15 years of culinary excellence with Chef Adrianne

We head to Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar in Kendall and sat down with her to find out how chef continues to elevate cuisine right here in South Florida and to celebrate 15 years of her restaurant.

“It's like a pinch me moment right now,” says Calvo. “I can't believe we got here. I mean, you know what they say time flies when you're having fun.”

Calvo explains the inspiration behind her restaurant and how it came to her after she won a culinary competition in college that took her to Napa Valley. “I fell in love with what was going on there,” Calvo says. “It was something surreal. The connection of food and wine and the ambiance was apart from whatever was going on in the food world in the rest of the country and really in the rest of the world.”

Calvo has switched reigns from working in the kitchen to focusing on training new chefs who come work for her. “ It's like breaking all the industry's bad habits. And they get shocked,” Calvo says. “I'm like, you're not just a chef here or you're not just a server, whatever position you're an integral team member delivering an unforgettable dining experience.”

Calvo also has other restaurants, including “Cracked,” “Forte,” and “Redfish.” She explains what goes behind creating these restaurants.

“I wish I had a method to the madness but when an opportunity comes my way sometimes I will say no,” Calvo says. “This is a fun fact I say no more times and I say yes, if a space speaks to me, usually the space has to tell me this is going to be an Italian restaurant.”

For more information or to book a reservation, visit her website chefadriannes.com

