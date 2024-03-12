18th Annual Duck Fest Derby: A Quacky Success for a Worthy Cause

In a recent segment on Inside South Florida, host Cameron Dobbs made a stop at the 18th Annual Duck Fest Derby, a delightful event that took place over the weekend. With 40,000 rubber duckies racing down the Miami New River, this quirky spectacle drew in crowds of over 3,000 people, all in support of a good cause.

The Duck Fest Derby, Florida's largest duck race, was not just about the race itself but also about the festivities surrounding it. Attendees enjoyed a petting zoo, food trucks, vendors, family activities, and even breakdancers, making it a fun-filled day for all ages. The highlight, of course, was the thrilling race of the rubber ducks down the river.

Despite the slow and suspenseful nature of the race, the event was a blast for everyone involved. More importantly, it was all for a good cause. Each rubber duck was adopted for $1, with proceeds going to Kids In Distress (KID), a nonprofit organization that offers education, care, and support to thousands of families in South Florida.

The impact of organizations like KID was highlighted by Katherine Viveros, who shared her personal experience with the organization. Having benefited from their programs herself, Viveros now serves on the board and continues to advocate for children and families in need. “I have four children and they've all been through the program and they all graduated,” she said, “This has been such a blessing to my family.”

Her daughter, Rakelle, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of supporting children who need help. "There's lots of kids out there that need a place to live," she explained, “So that's why we're doing this, for the children that need help.”

Viewers are encouraged to learn more about educational events and programs offered by Kids In Distress by visiting kidinc.org, and by attending next year’s Duck Fest Derby.

