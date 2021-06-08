2021 Bitcoin Conference was a success in Miami

Tens of thousands gathered at Mana Wynwood to partake in one of the largest Bitcoin conferences in the world.

This event marks the first in-person business conference since the start of the pandemic.

Bitcoin 2021 was held in Miami instead of its usual host city, Los Angeles, thanks to Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez's efforts to have Miami be the Crypto Capital of the world.

Bitcoin ATMs were placed all over Wynwood and Mayor Suarez announced the city would accept tax payments in Cryptocurrency.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Cryptocurrency billionaires Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss were some of the keynote speakers at the conference.

One of the major sponsors of the conference eToro has just announced they will be opening their offices here in the Magic City.

The global company is a Facebook-style, social investment network where they allow people to invest in multiple asset classes from all over the world while also interacting with others and their investments.

So if you want to get into cryptocurrency but don’t where to begin, eToro can help. The company is expected to open its hub with staff by the end of 2022.

For more info head on over to etoro.com