2023 back-to-school tech guide

Emmy Award-winning Consumer-Tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share tech devices to help your family progress this school year.

“Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone is chock full of premium tech to enhance productivity, collaboration and creativity,” says Jolly. “This is perfect for older students, but it's also great for professors, teachers, administrators, and parents too.”

If you’re looking for something that entertains and engages your children academically, Story Pod may be the device that you’ve imagined.

“Story Pod is a screen free, interactive educational audio player that really can help younger kids learn and play,” says Jolly. “They play a set of songs or stories around a theme.”

If keeping your family organized this semester is your top priority, you may consider the Skylight Calendar.

“It's a smart all-in-one family calendar that synchronizes schedules in one place and on one main screen at home,” says Jolly. “It saves so much time.” For 10% off, use code skylightcal/school10

Keeping your personal information safe is essential. McAfee’s security software may assist your needs.

“The McAfee Plus Family Plan covers up to six people with a suite of privacy, identity and security features specific to each person based on their online risks,” says Jolly.

Preparing for back-to-school can be costly. Slickdeals may help you find bargains that can benefit your bottom line.

“Slickdeals is an online community of millions of real people working together to save big bucks,” says Jolly. “I took a quick peek, and there are amazing discounts.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

