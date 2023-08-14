2023 back-to-school tech guide Part 2

USA Today’s Tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share tech options to help you complete your children’s back to school list.

“Straight Talks Family Plan for smartphones are prepaid,” says Jolly. “You can get two lines for $75 each per month.”

If you’re on the market for the perfect starter smartphones for your kids, Jolly have two cost-effective options for you.

“The iPhone, for $150, and the Samsung Galaxy 814 5G, for $100, are great,” says Jolly.

Buying tech on a budget can be tough. Finding options that are more economical may offer you relief.

“I tend to use eBay refurbished because everything it sells has to get thoroughly screened to meet rigorous standards,” says Jolly. “PayPal has a pay later option, and it offers more overall financial flexibility by letting you split payments over time.” Find these products at eBay.com/Refurbished and paypal.com/buynowpaylater

Keeping your family safe physically and online is equally as important.

“Kaspersky Premium gives you parental controls to block adult content, monitor social media limits, and a ton of other important safeguards to secure sensitive data,” says Jolly. “WiZ Indoor Camera lets you check in from an app on your smartphone.” Use coupon code B2S23 For 15% off WiZ Indoor Camera

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.