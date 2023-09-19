2023 Fall skin care essentials

Beauty Expert, Elena Duque, joined Inside South Florida to share the perfect fall beauty must-have guide.

“I'm loving the Olay Hyaluronic Bodywash and the Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion,” says Duque. “They hydrate to replenish and to strengthen the skin.”

In SoFlo, it is hot year-round. Wearing an antiperspirant and deodorant that keeps you cool and dry is a must-have.

“Secret Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant is actually newly redesigned, and it provides 72 hours of odor protection,” says Duque. “It is also clinically proven to protect against sweat from stress, heat and activity.”

The fall season can change your skin care needs. The Mitel Mobile Flex may help you to maintain your summer glow in the fall.

“Mitel Mobile Flex is portable. It's red-light therapy that fits in the palm of your hand. It's only one and a half pounds,” says Duque. “It is good for collagen, acne, tissue repair and wound healing.”

For more information, visit ElenaDuqueBeauty.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Elena Duque Beauty.