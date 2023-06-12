2023 Father’s Day drink gift guide

Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share festive Father’s Day inspired drink gift ideas.

“Hatozaki Small Batch has a rich profile with some sweet cereal, dried fruit and a touch of honey and this is a great gift for dad,” says Zahn. Find this item at ABC store and Publix

For the dad that enjoys a good margarita, Grand Manier Cordon Rouge makes a great pairing for this cocktail.

“It is the perfect blending of the finest cognac and bitter orange liqueur,” says Zahn. Find this product at ResortPass.com and enter to win a trip to Paris

If your dad is a whiskey lover, Zahn recommends Redbreast 12-year-old Irish Whiskey and Jameson Black Barrel’s Irish Whiskey.

“Redbreast 12-year-old Irish Whiskey is made from a mash of malted and unmalted barley, and it is triple distilled in a copper pot to take out some of those impurities,” says Zahn. “Jameson Black Barrel’s Irish Whiskey give some butterscotch notes and some notes of fudge and on the palate, you're going to get this little toasted wood and a vanilla finish.” Find these products at ReserveBar.com and JamesonWhiskey.com, respectively.

For more information, visit @PaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.