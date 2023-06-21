2023 outdoor must-haves for home projects

Home Improvement and Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery, joined Inside South Florida to share home essentials to help you complete your summer task list.

“Let's start in the garage. Rubbermaid Fast Track Storage System is a seven-piece kit,” says Emery. “You can hang tools you have around the house. They're going to hang anything.” Find this product at Home Depot

If bringing your garden back to life is at the top of your list, Root Quencher Spike may provide the water your plants and flowers need to flourish.

“It is an amazing new product on the market,” says Emery. “It gets water directly down to the roots where plants need it.” Find this item at RootQuencher.com

Cleaning the pool routinely can become a daunting task. The perfect little helper can give you the assistance that you so desperately need.

“The Aiper Seagull Pro is the world's first quad motor pool cleaner,” says Emery. “It has a strong enough suction to get everything from dirt, debris, leaves and things you don't see.” Find this product at Aiper.com

If you have plans to renovate your outdoor patio, adding a kitchen may give you the entertainment value that you’ve only imagined.

“Weather Strong is outdoor cabinetry,” says Emery. “You can add things, like pull out drawers, pull out cabinets, weatherproof and weather-rated appliances, refrigerators, grills and griddles.” Find these items at WeatherStrong.com

For more information, visit bethebesthome.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by KEPR.