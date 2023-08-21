2023 pet trends and products

Pet Trend Expert, Christine Johnson, joined Inside South Florida to share top pet must-have items.

“West Paw has a new board game called The Dog's Best Friend Board Game,” says Johnson. “Your dog is actually a player, so you can finally invite them to your family game night.”

If you’re looking for healthy pet treats, Johnson has great options for man’s best friend.

“Barking Dog Treats’ single ingredient treats have absolutely no preservatives or artificial ingredients, which are really great for dogs that have food allergies or food sensitivities,” says Johnson. “Jiminy’s uses an alternative protein source of crickets and grub protein, which is a more sustainable protein source.”

New advancements in technology may also help you care for your pets.

“Pet Kit’s has a built-in camera with an AI powered video recording. It automatically sends videos to your phone,” says Johnson. “Honeywell’s Pet Activity Tracker can sense all of the activity that your dog is doing throughout the day, and it also has GPS technology built in.”

Your pet’s fur and skin care are also important to their overall health.

“Project Sudz’s is a line of hair and skincare products for dogs and cats,” says Johnson. “They told me that they use this haircare on their own hair and their hair looked amazing.”

For more information, visit SuperZoo.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by World Pet Association.