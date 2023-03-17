2023 Spring travel tips

Travel Expert, Laura Begley Bloom, joined Inside South Florida to share the best travel destinations and must-haves to help you plan your next trip.

“One of my top vacation spots for spring travel is Los Cabos. You get sunny and beautiful weather, dramatic desert backdrops, the gorgeous Pacific Ocean, and Sea of Cortez views,” says Bloom. “South Dakota is also great for families, outdoor lovers and adventure seekers.” For more information, check out VisitLosCabos.travel and TravelSouthDakota.com, respectively.

Credit card reward programs may help you take the edge off vacation expenses.

“If you don't have the Delta SkyMiles American Express card in your wallet, you're going to want it,” says Bloom. “Card members can now take advantage of 15% off award travel on Delta flights.” For more information, visit AmericanExpress.com/Takeoff

For your vacation necessities, AliExpress may have you covered.

“You can get great travel bags, stylish clothing, electronics, and more at affordable prices,” says Bloom. Find these products at AliExpress.us

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Los Cabos, South Dakota, American Express, Relief Band and Ali.

