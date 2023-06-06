2023 Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival is June 17th

Hotspots! Events’ Events Manager, Jameer Baptiste, joined Inside South Florida to share what attendees can look forward to at this year’s Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival.

“We have seven stages. We have performers and different type of things,” says Baptiste. “We have so many great entertainers here. We'll have great performers throughout South Florida from West Palm all the way to Miami.”

For more information, visit StoneWallPride.lgbt

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm.