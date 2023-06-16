2023 summer wine guide

Watch Now
Trends Expert, Justine Santaniello, joined Inside South Florida to share this season’s best wines to complement any social gathering.

“For those summer barbecues, I like to serve Etude’s 2020 Carneros Pinot Noir. It pairs perfectly with a juicy burger off the grill, or a stuffed portobello mushroom,” says Santaniello. “You can't talk about summer wines without a light white option. The Etude 2021 Pinot Gris is just that wine. I suggest pairing it with dishes like curry chicken skewers, a jalapeno garlic butter shrimp, or a stone fruit salad.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Etude Winery.

