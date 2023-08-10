2023 summertime fun must-haves

Lifestyle Expert, Christine Bibbo Herr, joined Inside South Florida to share the perfect finds to enjoy the remainder of the season.

“Ultimate Passion Fruit Electrolytes mixes right in your water,” says Bibbo Herr. “They have six trace minerals to keep your bodies hydrated.”

Keeping the pest away is essential for you to have a good time this season.

“OFF! Clean Feel is a fragrant-free non-sticky repellent that feels good on your skin, and it won't damage your clothing,” says Bibbo Herr.

If you’re looking for a two-for-one dessert, Carvel’s ice cream cakes may be your go-to treat.

“I Love Ice Cream Cake has delicious flavors, like Oreo Ice Cream Cake and Carvel Strawberry Crunchy Cake, and the kids are going to love the Carvel Cookie Dough Cake,” says Bibbo Herr. Find this product at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com

A professional pool cleaner can have your pool sparkling and ready for summertime fun.

“Instead of cleaning your pool manually this summer, you can leave the work to Aiper’s Seagull Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner,” says Bibbo Herr. “It systematically cleans your pool in just three hours.”

For more information, visit NYCPretty.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Ultima Health, OFF! and I Love Ice Cream Cakes.