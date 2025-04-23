29th Annual Celebrity Chefs Event to Benefit the Ann Storck Center Returns May 2

Get ready to sip, savor, and support a meaningful cause as the Ann Storck Center gears up for its 29th Annual Celebrity Chefs event, taking place Thursday, May 2 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Pat Murphy and Sarah Depante from the Ann Storck Center stopped by Inside South Florida to share details on this year’s exciting evening, which will feature 23 top restaurants, roaming performers, live music, and open bar access from 6 to 8 p.m. A highlight of the evening will be a special appearance by American Idol Top 10 finalist Kaeyra, who is flying in from Los Angeles to donate her time and talent to the cause.

The culinary celebration also includes a special art donation from internationally renowned artist Fabio Onrack, who will be contributing an original Marilyn Monroe piece to the event.

But beyond the food and festivities, the event directly supports the mission of the Ann Storck Center, a nonprofit dedicated to serving children and adults with developmental disabilities across South Florida.

“For over 70 years, we've helped people with disabilities discover their abilities and build independence,” said Murphy. “We operate 10 programs across 17 locations, and 97 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to our programs.”

This year’s goal includes raising funds for a canopy structure that will allow students to safely travel between school buildings for therapy and services, further supporting the health and development of children in their care.

Tickets, sponsorships, and donation opportunities are available now atannstorckcenter.org. Whether you attend, donate, or bid in the silent auction, every contribution brings lasting impact to the lives of those served by ASC.