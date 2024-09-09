305 Pink Pack: Supporting Women Through Cancer Treatment in South Florida

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month just around the corner in October, it's a crucial time to highlight organizations that support women through their cancer journeys. One such local nonprofit making a big impact is 305 Pink Pack, founded by Rosemary Carrera, a breast cancer survivor and advocate. During her appearance on Inside South Florida, Rosemary shared how her personal experience led her to create this invaluable resource for women undergoing cancer treatment.

305 Pink Pack provides essential support services like transportation, childcare, and housekeeping—the things that often become overwhelming for women balancing treatment and family responsibilities. The best part? The program is completely free for women in Dade County, regardless of cancer type, and is accessed via referrals from local treatment center social workers.

Since its launch in 2020, 305 Pink Pack has helped over 375 women. Rosemary emphasized the importance of the community's support in allowing the organization to grow and assist even more women in need.

To further their mission, 305 Pink Pack is hosting its annual Go Pink for the Pack campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign kicks off with a family-friendly event at The Tank Brewery on September 15. This fundraiser is designed to bring the community together to raise funds to support the nonprofit’s services for the following year.

To get involved with 305 Pink Pack, attend the Go Pink Party, or learn more about the organization, visit 305pinkpack.orgor follow them on Instagram at @305pinkpack.