31 years of frights are being celebrated at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

One of the Halloween premiere events Halloween Horror Nights has kicked off with all the scares and spookiness you can handle. Inside South Florida correspondent, Miriam Tapia, shared what we can expect for this year's Horror Nights in Orlando.

“It's incredibly exciting, It feels so good to be back,'' says Senior Show Director and Entertainment Creative Developer at Universal Orlando Resort, Matt Flood. “This is a fully immersive event. It's been named the world premiere Halloween event year after year because it comes to life with a fully immersive, interactive experience.”

This year they're celebrating 31 years of fears. One of the highlight houses this year is “The Weeknd After Hours Nightmare” house.

“We're very excited for this house. The nightmares of The Weeknd come to life,” says Flood. “And I'm telling you it's so cool to watch. You're walking in with the queue of people waiting to get in. The music starts playing and everybody's moving to the music.”

There are 10 haunted houses this year at Halloween Horror Nights, six of them being original house for the Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights team, including “Fiesta: The Chupacabra”

“It's very important to have Latino representation. Myself being a Cuban American I have worked on this house from a creative standpoint. All of our managers, a lot of our performers are bilingual as well,” says Assistant show director at Universal Orlando Resort, Ramon Paradora. “So it's super important for all of us involved for the company to present this story in the way that we're doing it. It's authentic, it's real. It's special to us.”

And when you want to take a break from the scares, you can enjoy the five scare zones and two shows being offered at HHN.

For tickets visit universalorlando.com/hhn