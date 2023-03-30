37th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is March 25-31

National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic’s Coach and Veteran Administration’s Recreation Therapist, Shawna Hill and Veteran Participant, Steven Holston, joined Inside South Florida to share more about their upcoming event.

“This is an amazing clinic. It's a week-long therapeutic and recreational event,” says Hill. “There's a whole host of other events, including adaptive sports, such as sled hockey, snowmobiling in the mountains, kayaking, rock climbing wall and curling.”

For more information, visit wintersportsclinic.org

