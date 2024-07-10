4KIDS: Providing Hope, Homes, and Healing to Families and Kids in Crisis in South Florida

When a child faces crisis, the need for a stable, loving home becomes paramount. Inside South Florida recently highlighted 4KIDS, an organization dedicated to providing hope, homes, and healing to families and children in crisis across 13 counties in South Florida. The organization focuses on keeping sibling groups together and providing a stable environment for teens and families, aiding the foster system.

4KIDS offers various types of homes to meet different needs within the foster system. With decades of experience, Tom Lukasik, Vice President of Community Engagement for the organization, shared his passion for the mission. "A child or a young adult might think there is no hope. And then they find hope. They find hope in God, humanity, themselves, and their lives are turned around."

The impact of 4KIDS is tangible and life-changing. Tex Guignard, a former foster child, shared his inspiring story. After aging out of foster care and facing near homelessness, Tex found 4KIDS. Through their program, he turned his life around, eventually becoming a foster parent himself. He now fosters five children and has two of his own, embodying the transformative power of the organization.

4KIDS not only provides direct care but also supports fostering families through FAM teams—support groups that help with housework, home-cooked meals, babysitting, and hosting playdates. These teams offer vital assistance, ensuring foster families have the support they need.

For those looking to join the movement, fostering is a primary way to get involved. However, even if fostering isn't an option, joining a FAM team or providing other forms of support can make a significant difference. As Lukasik noted, "Sometimes we need to turn our lives upside down to turn the life of a child right side up."

Additionally, there is a unique way to support 4KIDS through the movie "Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot," now in theaters. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit 4KIDS, providing another avenue for the community to contribute. Tickets can be found at angel.com/4KIDS, and more information about the organization's work is available at 4KIDS.us.