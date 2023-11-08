50 Percent Off Savings on Aldi's Thanksgiving Must-Haves

Super Chef and Recipe Developer, Kasim Hardaway, joined Inside South to share ways to maximize your savings on all the essentials for hosting a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with Aldi.

“You can look forward to bigger spreads and more people at your table because starting this holiday season, Aldi is reducing prices up to 50% on over 70 Thanksgiving essentials.”

Plan a traditional Thanksgiving feast with classic flavors, featuring dishes like harvest apple walnut stuffing, butternut squash, and brussels sprouts that are sure to have people coming back for seconds.

“This harvest apple walnut stuffing is great, it incorporates some surprising ingredients like sliced bacon, butternut squash, granny smith apples, shelled walnuts and chef's cupboard cornbread stuffing mix,” says Hardaway. “Another Friendsgiving and family favorite is this roasted acorn squash and brussels sprouts dish. It incorporates a citrus vinaigrette as well as pomegranates and toasted walnuts. It's exceptional. And there's also nothing more iconic, nothing more popular, than a green bean casserole, and you have to try this recipe.”

And, of course, don't forget to leave some room for dessert, with the all-time favorite, apple pie and other sweet treats.

“There is nothing more classic than apple pie so, if you're trying to cut some corners and save some time, be sure to pick up an already made Bakehouse Creations refrigerated pie crust,” says Hardaway. “There are also these white chocolate cranberry blondies, very easy to whip up and so good. They pair creamy white chocolate with tangy dried cranberries, all wrapped in a soft and buttery blondie. Each bite is pure dessert heaven.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Aldi.