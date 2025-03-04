5000 Role Models of Excellence: Empowering Young Minority Males for a Brighter Future

One organization is making a lasting impact in South Florida by ensuring that minority male students graduate from high school and become self-sustaining members of society. The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project is dedicated to guiding young men toward success by connecting them with positive male role models and equipping them with opportunities for higher education, vocational programs, and even military careers after graduation.

Inside South Florida sat down with Director Antonio Burgess and high school senior Ethan Soujor to learn more about the program's mission and impact.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project acknowledges a harsh reality: minority male youth face systemic challenges that put them at a greater disadvantage. Burgess pointed out that societal structures often place Black and minority students at risk, making programs like this essential for providing resources and mentorship to help them navigate life successfully.

“Congresswoman Wilson always talks about preventing our students from going down the wrong path,” Burgess explained. “We make sure that they have the tools - which can be role models, partnerships from different community organizations, field trips, guest speakers - a rainbow of different opportunities that composes all of the different interventions, preventions, and resources that the students need.”

Currently, the program serves nearly 2,000 students across 50 schools in Broward County, spanning elementary, middle, and high schools. The demand for this program has been so high that there’s now a waiting list of schools hoping to join.

One of those students is Ethan Soujor, a high school senior who has been a part of 5000 Role Models for three years. With just three months until graduation, he has already secured an internship with Junior Achievement and plans to attend Florida A&M University in the fall.

When asked about the biggest lesson he has learned, Ethan emphasized the importance of lifelong learning.

“You can never stop learning,” he said. “Through all the different mentors I’ve learned there's so many different outlets and different perspectives to view things from.”

For those looking to support the program, 5000 Role Models of Excellence is always welcoming new partnerships. Businesses, professionals, and community members can contribute through financial donations, mentorship, skill-based workshops, or hosting field trips.

As Ethan prepares to take the next step in his journey, the work of 5000 Role Models continues, empowering young men to dream bigger, work harder, and break down barriers.

With programs like this in place, the future is looking brighter than ever for minority male students in South Florida—one mentor, one lesson, and one success story at a time.

For more information, visit 5000RoleModels.com.