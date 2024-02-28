5000 Role Models of Excellence Project: Empowering South Florida's Youth

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Antonio Burgess, a representative of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, shed light on the organization's mission and impact in mentoring at-risk youth in South Florida.

Established in 1993 by former school principal and current U.S. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project aims to address issues such as the school-to-prison pipeline and dropout prevention by providing mentorship, leadership, and support to young boys. Over the years, the program has expanded to include over 40 schools in Broward County, serving hundreds of students.

The mentoring program offers diverse activities, including one-on-one sessions, group mentoring, guest speakers, and field trips. These experiences range from local college tours for elementary and middle school students to statewide college tours for high school students. Additionally, the program organizes trips to Washington, D.C., providing exposure to educational opportunities and inspiring career paths.

Antonio Burgess highlighted the gratification of witnessing the transformation of students from their lowest points to thriving individuals. He emphasized the program's goal of guiding students toward higher education and successful careers, with the hope that they will return to support future generations.

Looking ahead, the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project has several upcoming events, including academic signing ceremonies in partnership with Miami-Dade County. These events recognize graduating seniors, known as Wilson Scholars, who receive scholarships to pursue higher education.

For those interested in getting involved, the organization welcomes volunteers to serve as positive male role models for the youth. Antonio Burgess emphasized that even dedicating just one hour a month can make a significant impact on a young person's life. Information on volunteering and learning more about the program can be found on the organization's website, 5000RoleModels.com.